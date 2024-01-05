Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. Western Union’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

