WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Trading Up 6.9%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. 1,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

WH Smith Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

