Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.27) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.27) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

NASDAQ WINT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

