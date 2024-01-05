Wipro (WIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

