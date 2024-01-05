Wipro (WIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wipro Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Wipro
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.