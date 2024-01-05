WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 116,052 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,187,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

