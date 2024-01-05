X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $168,370.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,561.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $145,657.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,733.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $168,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,561.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,034 shares of company stock worth $406,849. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 8,751,694 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,934,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,955,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

