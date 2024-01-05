Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

