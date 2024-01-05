Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.36.

XEL stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

