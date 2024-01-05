Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 104,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 54,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Xinyi Glass Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

About Xinyi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.