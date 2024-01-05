Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $367.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

