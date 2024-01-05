Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.10. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Yokogawa Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.