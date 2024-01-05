Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.74 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

