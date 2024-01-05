Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($10.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.
Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $190.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
