Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.52. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.22 per share.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,150.54 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.