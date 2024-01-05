Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $233,680. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.