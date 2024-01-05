Zacks Research Comments on Exelon Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

