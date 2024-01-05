Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

