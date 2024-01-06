1,233 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Masco stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

