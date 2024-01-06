AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $74,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $56,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

