Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

