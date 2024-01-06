Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $145.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.