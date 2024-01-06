AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 1,022 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 119,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

