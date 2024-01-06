APA (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded to Hold at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Trading Up 0.9 %

APA stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 5 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.