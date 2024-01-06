APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $61.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

