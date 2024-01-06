Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

