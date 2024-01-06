Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

