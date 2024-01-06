Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.