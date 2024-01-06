Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

