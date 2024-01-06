Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

