Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $181.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

