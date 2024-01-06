Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
