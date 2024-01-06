Applied Capital LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.