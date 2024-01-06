Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 672 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 176.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 146.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $421,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

