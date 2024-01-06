Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 169,056 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2,933.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,056 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,693 shares of company stock worth $9,018,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

