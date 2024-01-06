Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -519.97 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.44.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

