Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

