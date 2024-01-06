Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 42,622.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 368,261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Uniti Group worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.31%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

