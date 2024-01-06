Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Centerspace worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.