Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, RV Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 466,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -694.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.12.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

