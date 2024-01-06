Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,801 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

