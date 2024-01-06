Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 29,532 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,532 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after buying an additional 28,682,703 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $57,887,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,525,000 after buying an additional 4,617,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after buying an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.