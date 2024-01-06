Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,829 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

View Our Latest Report on SIRI

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.