Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,737 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

