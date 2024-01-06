Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 947 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of UMH Properties worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.71 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of -61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

