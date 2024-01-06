Ava Hahn Sells 2,342 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $732.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $420.36 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $714.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

