AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

