Ballast Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

