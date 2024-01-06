Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 8,054 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

