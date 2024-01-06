Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

BECN opened at $86.28 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

