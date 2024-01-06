BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CL King cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

